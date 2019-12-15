Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for the Boston Bruins to get on the board Saturday.

Jake DeBrusk got the scoring started for Boston notching his eighth goal of the season 14:44 into the first period to give the Bruins an early lead over a tough Florida Panthers squad. The goal was significant for more than just giving Boston a lead, but it also was DeBrusk’s 100th career NHL point.

Boston’s offense continued to thrive throughout the second period with David Krejci and David Pastrnak getting in on the action as well.

For more on DeBrusk’s first-period strike, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images