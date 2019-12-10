Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake DeBrusk has been on a roll lately.

Although the Boston Bruins fell to the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Monday, DeBrusk continued his recent hot stretch. With the Bruins making a late-game surge, the 23-year-old was able to light the lamp, although it would not be enough.

DeBrusk has been solid for the Bruins over his last six games recording two goals and three assists over the stretch. For more on his goal Monday, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images