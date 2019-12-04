Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins still are yet to lose in regulation at TD Garden.

It took a while for the Bruins to pot their first goal, with Charlie Coyle notching his sixth goal of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday with just 4:05 left in the game.

The Bruins extended their winning streak to eight games, but it also was Jaroslav Halak’s 500th game between the pipes. Halak celebrated the milestone in the best way possible recording his 49th shutout of his career.

