Jaroslav Halak has been very good for a long time.

The Boston Bruins goaltender notched his 50th career shutout as the squad took down the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Friday night in the first of a two-game home-and-home set between the teams.

With the shutout, Halak becomes just the 31st netminder in NHL history to reach the milestone.

For more, check out the “180 Moment” video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images