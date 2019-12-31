Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaroslav Halak was solid in net Tuesday afternoon, despite the Boston Bruins’ shootout loss.

Boston fell to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday afternoon 3-2 in a shootout, despite taking a 2-0 lead in the contest. While it wasn’t the Bruins’ best performance of the season, Halak was a brick wall in net stopping an astounding 42 of 44 shots faced throughout the clash.

Of the 42 saves, Halak’s most impressive most certainly was his late pad save on Nikita Gusev. The 27-year-old had two opportunities right in front of the Boston net, but was turned away.

For more on the Halak’s big performance, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.