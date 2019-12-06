Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins are off to solid 2019-20 starts, but Friday gave two stars a chance to exchange pleasantries and threads.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy stopped by the Auerbach Center, the Celtics’ practice facility, on Friday afternoon to swap jerseys with Celtics wing Jayson Tatum. The Bruins recently unveiled their new third jerseys, while the Celtics’ city edition uniforms were unveiled in mid-November.

Check it out:

Boston teams looking extra 🔥 this season Thanks for stopping by today @CMcAvoy44! pic.twitter.com/mnIvl6MTWx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 6, 2019

As you can see, McAvoy got a picture with 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall as well.

The defenseman managed to get some shots up before leaving the Auerbach Center.

The Celtics take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. The Bruins are off Friday before welcoming the Colorado Avalanche to town Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images