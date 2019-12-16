Joe Mixon is going to get his wish after all.

The Cincinnati Bengals running back was starstruck following his team’s loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday when he got to meet legendary quarterback Tom Brady after the game. Mixon later tweeted about the interaction, but the Bengals back had one regret.

“I ain’t (gonna) lie,” Mixon tweeted, “I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask.”

Well, Brady saw the tweet, and Mixon should be on the lookout for some mail in the coming days or weeks.

“I’m gonna send him one because I saw that last night, and that’s pretty cool,” Brady said Monday morning during his weekly interview on WEEI-FM in Boston. “I feel the same way about so many of these young players that inspire me. That guy’s one of the great running backs in the league. There was a time when I was a young player and I looked up to so many players. Now that I’m on the other end, I understand kind of how it goes.”

Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way! https://t.co/U2Et9XYgzK — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2019

Of course, that’s not to say Brady — even after all his success over a 20-year career that surpasses any and all players who came before him — still doesn’t get worked up about interacting with his own football heroes.

“You see these guys playing on TV and then you meet them and it’s surreal,” Brady continued. “I feel like that still with guys. I’ve been around Joe Montana and Steve Young and Jerry Rice and Brett Favre — some of the greats and I feel the same way about some of them. It’s just part of our nature. I think the NFL is a great camaraderie. For as hard as we play and as violent as the game is, I think there’s a lot of respect that you really find in contact sports because you realize the level of commitment and dedication it takes.”

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images