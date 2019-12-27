Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s just one piece of business left to be done as the NFL 100 All-Time Team nears completion.

The finale of the NFL Network special will air Friday night as 10 quarterbacks are named to the legendary roster. We already know Tom Brady and Joe Montana fill two of those spots, and it will be awfully interesting to see which signal-callers obtain the other eight.

It’s safe to say this episode has must-see status, as Rich Eisen, Cris Collinsworth and Bill Belichick will be joined by several special guests.

Here’s how to watch the “NFL 100 All-Time Team” finale online:

When: Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images