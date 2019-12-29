Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nobody enjoyed the Dolphins’ win over the New England Patriots on Sunday more than Miami’s players and coaches.

Nick Wright was a close second place, though.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head has trashed the Patriots and Tom Brady (sometimes deservedly so) throughout New England’s bizarre season. And, well, he took great delight in the Patriots’ shocking loss to the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Check out these tweets:

Very excited to hear what player other than Tom Brady is blamed for that egregious Pick 6… — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 29, 2019

Brady just threw it out of the back of the endzone by 5 yards on 3rd & Goal but I’m sure Sanu ran the wrong route or something… — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 29, 2019

Seeing the Patriots have so little faith in their offense that they decide to just go into the half with 3 timeouts instead of use a timeout & give Brady 1:40 to drive into FG range is jarring. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 29, 2019

Did the power just go out in the greater New England area or something? All the Pats fans who have been living in my mentions are all silent all of a sudden… — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 29, 2019

In Brady’s defense, I know he just got out-dueled by Ryan Fitzpatrick in the biggest game of the season at home as 17 point favorites, but Fitzy is 5 years younger than him. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 29, 2019

Take your victory lap, Nick.

A devout Kansas City Chiefs fan, as well as a notorious Patriots hater, Wright’s elation over New England’s loss is understandable. So, too, was the excitement of the fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday after learning of the Dolphins’ upset victory.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images