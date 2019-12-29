Nobody enjoyed the Dolphins’ win over the New England Patriots on Sunday more than Miami’s players and coaches.

Nick Wright was a close second place, though.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head has trashed the Patriots and Tom Brady (sometimes deservedly so) throughout New England’s bizarre season. And, well, he took great delight in the Patriots’ shocking loss to the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Check out these tweets:

Take your victory lap, Nick.

A devout Kansas City Chiefs fan, as well as a notorious Patriots hater, Wright’s elation over New England’s loss is understandable. So, too, was the excitement of the fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday after learning of the Dolphins’ upset victory.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images