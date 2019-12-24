Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron is in the middle of potentially his best stretch of the season.

The 34-year-old has terrorized opposing defenses since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury. While Bergeron has only recorded one assist over the last eight games, he has more than made up for it by potting seven goals over the span.

Bergeron continued his white-hot stretch in the Boston Bruins’ 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Monday night, tallying two goals on the night raising his season total to 15.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images