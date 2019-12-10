Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After missing the last nine games, Patrice Bergeron is back in a big way.

The longtime Boston Bruins center returned to the squad’s lineup ahead of the team’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators and didn’t take much time to return to the scoresheet. Bergeron notched his ninth goal of the season to halve the Senators’ lead late in the first period.

For more on the 34-year-old’s goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images