Patrice Bergeron is on a roll.

Bergy entered the Boston Bruins’ clash with the Buffalo Sabres riding a three-game multi-goal streak, but was unable to extend it in the team’s 3-2 win over Buffalo. And although he didn’t extend his goal streak, he did record an assist on the night to extend his point streak to four games.

For more on the 34-year-old’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Service.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images