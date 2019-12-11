Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Third time is the charm, right?

The New England Patriots have had the chance to secure a playoff berth since Week 13, but losses to the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, plus the other potential scenarios not playing out, prevented the Pats from punching their ticket to the postseason.

From here on out though, things get much more straightforward. In past weeks, the Patriots have had five different ways they could secure a playoff berth. But in Week 15 (and beyond, if necessary), there’s just one scenario: Beat or tie against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills, who sit just one game behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings, also can earn a playoff berth this week with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pats and Bills will meet in Week 16 in what could be a pretty important matchup.

Also of note is that the Baltimore Ravens can clinch home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the New York Jets on Thursday, plus a Patriots loss and Chiefs loss or tie.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bengals is set for 1 p.m. ET.

