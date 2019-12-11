Could Bret Bielema leave the New England Patriots for a new college gig this offseason?

Bielema, the Patriots’ defensive line coach, said he has received interest from college programs searching for new head coaches. Bielema served as head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas before joining New England’s staff in 2018.

“To come in the building here, it’s been absolutely awesome,” Bielema said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters. “I’ve enjoyed my time here, love it. I’ve got an absolutely awesome room to work with — Danny (Shelton), LG (Lawrence Guy), AB (Adam Butler), Deatrich (Wise), during the course of the year to work with Michael (Bennett). Just really enjoying my time. But those college opportunities have come along. I’ve gathered some interest.”

Bielema forged a relationship with Bill Belichick after the Patriots coach drafted several of his former Wisconsin and Arkansas players (James White, Trey Flowers, Wise). He served on Belichick’s staff in an unofficial capacity during the 2018 season before officially being appointed D-line coach this past spring.

The 49-year-old said his goal is to once again become a head coach.

“The thing that I realize every day is I love this profession,” Bielema said. “I think early on, I was at a Chinese restaurant, I got a fortune cookie that said, ‘Confucius says, ‘Do the job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life,’ ‘ and that’s exactly how I feel. I’ve been in this business for over 25 years now and was a head coach at the age of 32, so I was really young when I got it. Whenever that opportunity comes again, it will be great, but I’m just enjoying the moment, going to work every day and learning from one of the best that’s ever coached this game. It’s truly a blessing.”

