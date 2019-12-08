Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a tough one for the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Boston suffered its first regulation loss of the 2019-20 season at TD Garden as the Colorado Avalanche took the contest 4-1. Pavel Francouz was solid between the pipes for Colorado stopping 16 shots on the night.

Francouz didn’t start in net on Saturday, but came in in relief and made some huge saves to keep Boston out of the net. To see his biggest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images