The Boston Bruins look to end their four-game skid Thursday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NESN’s Courtney Cox details the B’s matchup with the Bolts in the Bruins Morning Skate, presented by PolarFleece. Check out the full preview in the video above.

