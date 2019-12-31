Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There still are a lot of questions heading into the Red Sox’s 2020 season, including what Mookie Betts’ future will look like in Boston.

Betts will become a free agent at the end of next season and has made it clear he would like to test the open market. And with the Red Sox hoping to stay under the $208 million tax threshold, many have wondered if the All-Star right fielder will be traded.

But that’s apparently not the case, as the Sox reportedly are not shopping Betts.

For more, check out the video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.