Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With Nike taking over as the official jersey sponsor of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox got some new threads.

To be fair, the new jerseys introduced on Twitter by the MLB are almost identical to their previous home jerseys, but they now include the Nike check mark on the left shoulder.

For more on the new jerseys, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images