Rick Porcello officially is a member of the New York Mets.

The former Red Sox pitcher agreed to a deal with New York and passed his physical Monday, making the one-year, $10 million offer official after spending the last five seasons in Boston.

Porcello was introduced Monday and he addressed the fans via a video posted to the Mets’ official Twitter account.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Mets,” the right-hander said. “I look forward to seeing you guys at the ballpark and we got a great year coming up. So come one out, we’ll see you down at the yard. Go Mets.”

.@RickPorcello is looking forward to putting on the orange and blue. #LGM pic.twitter.com/WkLxueZ9M5 — New York Mets (@Mets) December 17, 2019

The 30-year-old had a rough 2019 season as showcased by his 5.52 ERA. Porcello, however, won the 2016 Cy Young Award after going 22-4 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images