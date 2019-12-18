Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone knows Tacko Fall is huge in stature, but he’ll meet another 7-foot-plus center Wednesday night in Dallas.

Fall was recalled from the Maine Red Claws amid a series of injuries to the Boston Celtics’ frontcourt, meaning he’ll potentially face a matchup with Mavericks big man Boban Marjanovic. At 7-foot-4, Marjanovic even is big in Fall’s eyes.

“I can’t imagine how people look at me,” Fall said, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “I looked at Boban like ‘wow he’s a big human being,’ so I can only imagine.

“I’ve seen a few people, like my freshman year in college I played against Mamadou N’Diaye. I was probably an inch shorter than him,” Fall continued. “Big Christ (Christ Koumadje) from Florida State. He’s with Delaware, so I’ve seen a few guys that were kinda close to my size, but I never met Boban and Boban is massive.”

At 7-foot-6, Fall has two inches on Marjanovic, but a matchup between the two bigs would be intriguing, to say the least.

In eight games with the Red Claws, Fall is averaging 13.6 points and nine rebounds on 67.6 percent shooting.

