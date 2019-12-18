For the fifth time in his professional career, Josh Gordon has been suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

But one unlikely person is defending the Seattle Seahawks wideout.

Kevin Youkilis spends plenty of time brewing beer nowadays, but the former Boston Red Sox first baseman still keeps up with all the happenings in the wide world of sports. And he apparently hasn’t liked the criticisms placed on Gordon after being handed suspension No. 5 Monday afternoon.

So, Youkilis took to Twitter the following day to call out the insensitive comments.

“Not many people will understand how or why pro athletes can make these types of decisions,” Youkilis tweeted Tuesday. “Media and fans can be short sighted & only ridicule because of the opportunity athletes have to make amazing money & live out a dream that most wont ever have the opportunity to do.

“Pro sports comes w/ mental & physical pain that most will never endure. All athletes are different & cope in different ways,” he continued. “To pro athletes that are struggling, please reach out for help. So many current & former players that can help & care about your well being! #YouAreNotAlone.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images