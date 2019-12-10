Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have had their way with the Ottawa Senators recently.

Boston enters Monday night’s contest against the Senators winners of the last 10 games between the two squads. The Bruins have scored on average four goals in that span of time while surrendering just under two goals per game.

One of the biggest reasons for the unprecedented success is the Bruins’ powerplay. Over the 10-game span, Boston has been successful on an impressive 44.4 percent of their opportunities.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images