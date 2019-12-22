Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, MASS. — Tom Brady doesn’t seem overly concerned about the injury to his right elbow, and it’s easy to understand why.

The New England Patriots quarterback hardly appeared limited Saturday night in his team’s win over the Buffalo Bills, completing 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown in the AFC East-clinching victory.

Still, Brady’s elbow issue is real, and he acknowledged as much after the game.

Sporting an ice wrap on his throwing elbow, Brady downplayed the severity of the ailment.

“I feel good,” Brady said. “This is a new injury, this isn’t the old elbow. So, I’ll be fine.

“Thank you guys, appreciate your concern.”

Tom Brady Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/z3VQy90zxA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 22, 2019

Much like last season’s mysterious knee injury, we probably never will learn the full extent of Brady’s elbow issue. Sure, some new details emerged Saturday morning, but there is virtually zero chance of Brady or anybody on the team revealing much to the public.

That said, if Brady continues playing like he did Saturday night, questions regarding his throwing arm likely will dissipate.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images