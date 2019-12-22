Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This homestand isn’t going the way the Boston Bruins had hoped.

Boston’s dropped its third straight game Saturday night with a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators at TD Garden in overtime. The B’s took a one-goal lead into the third and dominated the final period for the first seven minutes. But things turned ugly quick as the Preds potted two goals in less than a minute.

Par Lindholm, Patrice Bergeron scored the goals for the B’s, while Roman Josi (twice), Filip Forsberg and Ryan Ellis accounted for the Predators’ tallies.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 shots, while Pekka Rinne denied 29 in a stellar performance.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 21-7-9, while the Predators moved to 17-12-6.

Here’s how it all went down:

FAST-MOVING (SCORELESS) FIRST

The B’s immediately went to the power play when Viktor Arvidsson was sent to the box for holding just 26 seconds in. The Preds successfully killed the penalty to keep the game scoreless.

Boston killed off an Anders Bjork slashing penalty and a David Krejci tripping call, with Brandon Carlo making a stellar effort to clear the puck toward the end of Krejci’s penalty.

The two teams went into the second in a scoreless tie, with the Bruins holding an 11-8 shot advantage.

B’S GET TWO

The Bruins went on their second power play 4:23 into the middle period when Brett Ritchie was tripped up, but were unable to take advantage. But the home team finally got on the board with 12:30 left in the second thanks to Lindholm.

Brett Ritchie thew a shot at Rinne from the face-off circle who gave up a rebound to a rushing Lindholm, who somehow, someway pushed the puck into the net for one of the most unorthodox goals you’ll probably see for the 1-0 lead.

Nashville tied it up on a 4-on-4 when Josi backhanded the puck from the high slot past Halak.

But the Bruins power play finally connected for a goal with just 47 seconds left in the period. Torey Krug dished the puck to Bergeron who was able to find twine for the 2-1 edge.

Shots were 19 apiece after 40 minutes.

HOT START TURNS UGLY QUICK

Boston came out strong to begin the third, and didn’t allow the Preds to get the puck into its zone until the 2:30 mark. The home team continued its tremendous pressure, essentially controlling the first seven minutes, but things took a quick turn.

Nashville found an opening and capitalized to tie things up on a delayed penalty with its goalie pulled. Forsberg was able to get the puck just inside the post for the equalizer before the Predators took their first lead of the game just moments later.

Halak, without hesitation, came out of the net in hopes to halt a breakaway chance on Josi, but completely botched the play to allow the defenseman to net his second goal of the game to make it 3-2.

When the game looked as if it may be over, Bergeron potted his second goal of the game in the final minute of the third to make things 3-3. And overtime was needed for the ninth time in 14 games to decide the winner.

PREDS WIN IT

The B’s had some prime chances with Krug and Anders Bjork both getting some good looks. But in the end, it was Ellis who beat Halak to give the Preds the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins wrap up their homestand Monday before heading into the Christmas break with a game against the Washington Capitals. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images