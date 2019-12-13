It was a rough night for the Boston Bruins.

After taking a 1-0 lead, Boston surrendered three-straight goals across the second and third periods to fall into a two-goal deficit with roughly five minutes remaining in the game.

Although John Moore scored his first goal of the season with just over three minutes remaining, but it would not be enough. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 of the 31 shots sent at him on the night in the losing effort. But the goalie made one of the most impressive saves you will see this season just before the Lightning would take their first lead.

To see Rask’s biggest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.