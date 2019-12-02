Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has shined lately.

The Boston Bruins came back Sunday night to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, extending Rask’s winning streak to six straight games. He’s now tied the league lead in goaltender wins (13), as well.

The 32-year-old came up huge for Boston against the Canadiens stopping 28 shots on the night with none being more important than his breakaway save on Brendan Gallagher in the third period to preserve the one-goal deficit.

For more on the Bruins goaltender, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.