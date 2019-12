Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

Rask surrendered just two goals on the night as the Bruins took down the Buffalo Sabres 3-2. The Bruins netminder stopped a sterling 24 shots on the night en route to his 15th win of the season.

While he was able to make 24 saves on the night, none was bigger than his pad save on a Sabres breakaway with the score knotted at one.

For more on Rask’s big night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.