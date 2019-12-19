Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the Pro-Bowl rosters being announced, there were sure to be a few snubs.

The NFL announced the squads Tuesday night, with the Baltimore Ravens breaking the record for most players selected (12). Surprisingly, however, the New England Patriots only will be sending three players to Orlando.

It wasn’t just Patriots players who felt as if they were snubbed, as Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter with an interesting message after finding out he didn’t make the cut.

For more on the safety, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.