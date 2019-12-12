Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are thousands of professional athletes in America today.

Aside from hockey, there’s basketball, baseball, football, soccer and many other sports to choose from. With that being said, there are many fantastic athletes who represent their respective sports well. Prior to the Boston Bruins’ Thursday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, NESN’s Adam Pellerin caught up with some Bruins fans at Boston Sports Grille to see who their favorite athlete was outside of hockey.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.