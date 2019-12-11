Camille Kostek is amused by the unending questions regarding Rob Gronkowski’s future.

We know we won’t see Gronkowski at any point in the 2019 NFL season, but a return to the football field down the road doesn’t seem to be entirely out of the question. Gronk himself hasn’t unequivocally closed the book, but that just might be a ploy in helping generate buzz for his current and future business ventures.

But Kostek, Gronkowski’s girlfriend, seems pretty confident we’ve seen the last of the ex-Patriot on the gridiron.

“You want to know what’s so crazy? He’s said like 100 times that he’s not coming back but everybody still asks, so I don’t know what to tell you anymore,” Kostek told TMZ. “He’s done.”

There you have it.

Barring an insatiable desire to strap the pads back on, it really wouldn’t make any sense for Gronkowski to play in the NFL again. The future Hall of Fame tight end has been open about the grueling physical toll he took over the course of his nine seasons in the league, and it’s tough to imagine he’d want to subject his body to those demands again. Plus, the charismatic 30-year-old obviously will have no shortage of opportunities outside of football for years to come.

As such, it might be time for New England fans to move on from the idea of Gronkowski lighting it up at Gillette Stadium ever again.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images