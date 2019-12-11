Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it should be an interesting morning at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is scheduled to speak to assembled media at 11:45 a.m. ET. Belichick figures to field plenty of questions about the videotaping scandal involving the Cincinnati Bengals. Whether he actually answers those questions is anyone’s guess, however.

Are we in for another “Mona Lisa Vito” moment? We’ll find out soon enough.

Watch a live stream of Belichick’s press conference in the video below:

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 12/11: https://t.co/AJfnYFMZQL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 11, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images