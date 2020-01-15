Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alexander Wennberg rang the horn early Tuesday.

After Tuukka Rask was forced to leave the Boston Bruins’ clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Wennberg found a soft spot on Jaroslav Halak.

The Blue Jackets’ center pushed the puck through Halak’s five-hole to give Columbus an early lead 13:27 into the first period Tuesday night.

For more on Wennberg’s fourth goal of the season, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images