Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After 98 games, the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team has lost at home.

The top-ranked Huskies fell Thursday night at the hands of the No. 6 Baylor Bears, 74-58. Te’a Cooper led the way for Baylor finishing the game with a game-high 27 points, including four three-pointers.

UConn entered the matchup undefeated this season (12-0) and riding a 98-game home winning streak, but had them both snapped as they shot an abysmal 29 percent from the field throughout the game.

For more, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.