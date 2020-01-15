It wasn’t the Boston Bruins’ night.

For the first time this season, the Bruins were unable to muster up any goals as the squad fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday night. The Bruins were able to get 34 shots on net, but they were unable to push any past Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to discuss the team’s second straight loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images