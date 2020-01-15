Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first period could’ve gone better for the Boston Bruins.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was forced to leave the contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first shift after a collision to his head, forcing Jaroslav Halak to jump in between the pipes.

With Rask still sidelined, the Blue Jackets would score first 13:27 into the contest off of Alexander Wennberg’s fourth goal of the season.

For more on the early goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images