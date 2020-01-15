The Boston Bandits officially are your 2020 boys under-10 TD Bank Mini-One-On-One champions!
With under a minute remaining in the championship game between the Bandits and Pembroke and the score knotted at one, the Bandits stole the match with a goal from center ice.
Pembroke pushed hard after to force overtime, but came up empty.
For more, check out the “Mini One-On-One” video clip above played during Tuesday night’s contest between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, presented by TD Bank.