The Boston Bandits officially are your 2020 boys under-10 TD Bank Mini-One-On-One champions!

With under a minute remaining in the championship game between the Bandits and Pembroke and the score knotted at one, the Bandits stole the match with a goal from center ice.

Pembroke pushed hard after to force overtime, but came up empty.

For more, check out the “Mini One-On-One” video clip above played during Tuesday night’s contest between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, presented by TD Bank.