Brett Ritchie was massive for the Boston Bruins against the Nashville Predators.

Despite just nine minutes of ice time in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Predators, the right-winger recorded an assist on Charlie Coyle’s goal and helped set up Danton Heinen’s strike.

While he didn’t earn a point on Heinen’s goal, Richie’s play in the offensive zone after a line change helped pave the way for the Bruins goal.

For more on the 26-year-old’s night, check out this “Change on the Fly,” presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images