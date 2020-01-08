Brett Ritchie was massive for the Boston Bruins against the Nashville Predators.
Despite just nine minutes of ice time in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Predators, the right-winger recorded an assist on Charlie Coyle’s goal and helped set up Danton Heinen’s strike.
While he didn’t earn a point on Heinen’s goal, Richie’s play in the offensive zone after a line change helped pave the way for the Bruins goal.
For more on the 26-year-old’s night, check out this “Change on the Fly,” presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
