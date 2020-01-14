Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins fell a part at the seams Monday night.

It looked all but certain that the Bruins were going to leave Philadelphia with two points after taking a commanding 5-2 lead over the Flyers, but that was not the case.

Philadelphia took control of the contest with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second period and scored three unanswered goals to force overtime, eventually finishing the game in a shootout to win 6-5.

After the game NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy about the disappointing loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images