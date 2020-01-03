Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Blue Jackets are hurting right now.

Columbus looks like a completely different team entering Thursday night’s matchup against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with 10 men injured at the moment.

The Bruins are coming off of a disappointing New Year’s Eve loss against the New Jersey Devils in which they suffered their sixth shootout loss of the season.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images