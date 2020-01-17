The Boston Bruins got back in the win column Thursday night.

Sidney Crosby got the Pittsburgh Penguins on the board 24 seconds into the clash, but the rest of the game would belong to Boston. The Bruins got some much-needed secondary scoring help throughout the remainder of the first period with Sean Kuraly and Par Lindholm each finding the back of the net.

The two goals would be enough as Boston never would surrender another goal, but would add two more themselves as insurance to take the contest 4-1.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to discuss the refreshing win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images