Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a roller coaster of a first period for the Boston Bruins.

Thursday’s clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start, as Sidney Crosby found the back of the net a mere 24 seconds in.

It wouldn’t take long for the Bruins to knot the score though, as Sean Kuraly scored his fourth goal of the season with just under 10 minutes remaining in the frame. To make matters better, Par Lindholm notched his third goal of the season just over two minutes later to give Boston a lead heading into the dressing room.

Karson Kuhlman made his impact felt immediately after being called back up, assisting on both of the Bruins’ first-period goals.

For more on the team’s first-period performance, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images