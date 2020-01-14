The Boston Bruins couldn’t have asked for a better first period.
After nine straight games without a goal, Anders Bjork finally was able to notch his seventh tally of the season a mere 4:15 into the first period of Monday night’s contest against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Bjork took in a feed from winger Jake DeBrusk and snuck past Flyers goaltender Carter Hart to get the Bruins on the board first.
Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images