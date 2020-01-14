Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins couldn’t have asked for a better first period.

After nine straight games without a goal, Anders Bjork finally was able to notch his seventh tally of the season a mere 4:15 into the first period of Monday night’s contest against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bjork took in a feed from winger Jake DeBrusk and snuck past Flyers goaltender Carter Hart to get the Bruins on the board first.

For more on Bjork’s first-period goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images