Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After blowing a three-goal lead Sunday, Tuesday night was needed for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins entered the third period staring at a one-goal deficit against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden, but came away with a thrilling 3-2 win.

Jake DeBrusk knotted the score up at two with his 15th goal of the season just under five minutes into the final period. David Krecji then was the big hero for Boston potting the game-winner 12:18 into the third period.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy about the squad’s exciting comeback win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images