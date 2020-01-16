Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving is at it again.

Irving didn’t pull punches following the Brooklyn Nets’ 117-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center. The star point guard explained that while he believes the Nets have “great” pieces, he also thinks it’s “pretty glaring” Brooklyn still is in need of a piece or two to complement the team’s top players.

Kyrie thinks the Nets need one or two more pieces to compete with the best teams. pic.twitter.com/yhCihlPu5Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2020

Sound familiar, Celtics fans?

Irving offered a fairly similar critique of Boston early last season, noting he thought the C’s were in need of a seasoned veteran. While a player of that mold might have helped the 2018-19 Celtics to some degree, it’s safe to assume one person wasn’t going to fix the myriad issues that team had.

Regardless, it shouldn’t come as a shock that Green Teamers found some enjoyment in Irving’s latest soundbite.

Basically said this team is trash — Mrad | celtics fan | Brady GOAT (@TheMrad_) January 16, 2020

For those wondering, the Nets will visit the Celtics on March 3.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images