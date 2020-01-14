Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday night couldn’t have gone better for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics squared up with the Chicago Bulls and took them down to the tune of a 113-101 win at TD Garden for their second straight victory.

Boston’s offense was a well-oiled machine, firing on all cylinders with six different players scoring in double-figures, and five different players picking up five or more rebounds.

Jayson Tatum responded to his career-high 41-point performance by leading the C’s scoring against the Bulls with 21, followed by Jaylen Brown (19), Enes Kanter (15), Kemba Walker (14), Marcus Smart (12) and Grant Williams (11).

For more on the Celtics’ big night and more, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.