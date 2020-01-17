Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle was unable to record a point Thursday night, but had a huge impact.

The Boston Bruins center was dynamic in the team’s huge 4-1 win over Pittsburgh Penguins to halt a two-game losing streak. Coyle produced three shots on the night but was more impactful on the defensive end blocking two shots and handing out three hits.

For more on the 27-year-old forward’s big night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images