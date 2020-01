Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After missing three games, Charlie McAvoy is back.

The Boston Bruins defenseman returned to the lineup for Thursday night’s 2-1 overtime loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he didn’t miss a beat.

McAvoy recorded 25 minutes of ice time, providing solid defense while recording a shot and a hit in the loss.

For more on the 22-year-old’s night, check out this “Change on the Fly,” presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images