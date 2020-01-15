Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor has gained a lot of publicity and made a ton of money over the last three and a half years.

One thing he hasn’t done? Win a fight.

The last time “The Notorious” had his hand raised was at UFC 206 in November 2016. He returns to the octagon at UFC 246 on Saturday, where he will take on veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

A lot has happened in McGregor’s life both in and out of the octagon since his last win. Watch the timeline of all of the key events that have taken place in McGregor’s career since UFC 205 above.

Produced by Andre Khatchaturian.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images