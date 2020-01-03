Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand both thrived in 2019.

The Boston Bruins top-line duo tied for the fourth-most goals (44) in the NHL throughout the 2019 calendar year. Pastrnak and Marchand fell just behind the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews (45), the Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin (46) and the Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (52).

Boston will look to slow down Draisaitl when the two squads link up Saturday night at TD Garden.

For more on the Bruins forwards, check out the “Need to Know” video above, from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.