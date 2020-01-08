Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is on fire right now.

The 23-year-old is in the middle of his second point streak of double-digits so far this season. Pastrnak had a 13-game streak from Oct. 8, through Nov. 8 in which he recorded an astounding 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists).

Pastrnak extended his most recent streak to 11 games with his early first period strike against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. The right-winger has amassed 16 points so far on this impeccable run (six goals, 10 assists).

